Kerala's Economic 'Take Off': Parallels with Astronaut Resilience
Finance Minister K N Balagopal highlighted the financial challenges facing Kerala, likening the state's resilience to astronaut Sunita Williams' determination. He criticized the Centre's fiscal policies impacting non-BJP ruled states and stressed the state's recovery through inclusive financial management amidst budget cuts and political pressures.
In a striking comparison, Finance Minister K N Balagopal equated Kerala's financial resilience to that of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. Speaking during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Balagopal emphasized the state's determination to overcome economic challenges imposed by the Centre's restrictive fiscal policies.
The minister criticized the central government's reduction of the borrowing limit and budget allocations, leading to an economic downturn. Despite these obstacles, he asserted that Kerala is forging a path of recovery through coordinated efforts and inclusive financial management.
Highlighting similar struggles faced by other non-BJP ruled states, Balagopal noted that even financially strong states like Telangana are reeling under the Centre's policies. He also pointed to opposition protests affecting borrowing decisions, claiming Kerala is persevering amid attempts to hinder its progress.
