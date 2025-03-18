Left Menu

Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly Over Holi Clash Controversy

The Jharkhand Assembly experienced chaos over a Holi procession clash in Giridih. BJP legislators, demanding a debate on law and order, disrupted proceedings. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi accused the government of targeting a community, while JMM and Congress members criticized BJP’s divisive tactics. The Speaker adjourned the session amidst ongoing uproar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:16 IST
The Jharkhand Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as tensions flared over a clash during a Holi procession in Giridih district. BJP legislators stormed the well of the House, demanding a special debate on the state's law and order situation, drawing sharp reactions and accusations from opposing parties.

Despite Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato's attempts to maintain decorum, BJP MLAs persisted in their protests, resulting in the adjournment of the session until noon. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi criticized the administration's response to the March 14 incident, claiming selective targeting by the police.

Amidst ongoing disturbances, Congress and JMM members accused the BJP of sowing division, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore suggested a debate on Home Department grants as a platform for discussion. The session was put on hold as the House failed to proceed with the question hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

