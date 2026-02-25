Left Menu

Rinku Singh Set to Rejoin India for Crucial T20 World Cup Clash Against Zimbabwe

Left-handed batter Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin the Indian team in Chennai ahead of the crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. Rinku, who missed practice due to a family emergency, has had a challenging tournament thus far, with India facing a must-win situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:05 IST
Rinku Singh ( File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, announced on Wednesday that left-handed batter Rinku Singh is anticipated to reunite with the squad by evening, ahead of the critical ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 face-off against Zimbabwe in Chennai. Sources indicate Rinku missed practice earlier due to a family emergency.

While players like Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Arshdeep Singh were active during the session, Rinku Singh's absence was noticeable. 'Rinku had to attend to his unwell father; he took a break, but we're hopeful he'll join us by this evening,' Kotak shared at the pre-match briefing.

Rinku Singh's World Cup performance has been mixed, with his appearances often limited to innings with few balls remaining. Accumulating just 24 runs in five innings, Rinku's highest score so far is 11*. India faces a must-win situation against Zimbabwe in Chennai, needing victory to keep their title hopes alive after a significant loss to South Africa.

