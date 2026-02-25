Left Menu

Pressure Mounts on India Ahead of Crucial T20 World Cup Clashes

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak discusses the pressure on India ahead of a must-win T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. Despite a previous loss to South Africa, Kotak believes in the team's ability to handle pressure and regain momentum, focusing on aggressive batting and hopes for openers to perform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:38 IST
India's T20 World Cup campaign faces a crucial juncture as they prepare for a must-win match against Zimbabwe. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged the mounting pressure following a significant loss to South Africa, emphasizing the importance of securing victories in the upcoming matches.

Kotak expressed confidence in the team's mental strength and ability to handle high-pressure situations. Despite previous setbacks, including underwhelming performances from some players, he believes India's aggressive batting approach, which has brought success in the past, should remain unchanged.

Openers Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma will be crucial, with Kotak hopeful for their tandem success. There is also the possibility of middle-order batter Rinku Singh rejoining the team following an absence due to family reasons, potentially boosting team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

