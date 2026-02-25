Pressure Mounts on India Ahead of Crucial T20 World Cup Clashes

India's T20 World Cup campaign faces a crucial juncture as they prepare for a must-win match against Zimbabwe. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged the mounting pressure following a significant loss to South Africa, emphasizing the importance of securing victories in the upcoming matches.

Kotak expressed confidence in the team's mental strength and ability to handle high-pressure situations. Despite previous setbacks, including underwhelming performances from some players, he believes India's aggressive batting approach, which has brought success in the past, should remain unchanged.

Openers Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma will be crucial, with Kotak hopeful for their tandem success. There is also the possibility of middle-order batter Rinku Singh rejoining the team following an absence due to family reasons, potentially boosting team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)