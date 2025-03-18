Left Menu

Ukraine Stands Firm on Territorial Integrity Amid Peace Talks

Ukraine is open to a peace initiative with Russia as long as its territorial integrity is maintained. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that a clear stance on the ceasefire will emerge after discussions between U.S. and Russian leaders. Ukraine remains firm on not recognizing occupied territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:33 IST
Ukraine Stands Firm on Territorial Integrity Amid Peace Talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain territorial integrity, even as it explores peaceful resolutions to its ongoing conflict with Russia. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha affirmed this position during the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday.

Sybiha mentioned that clarity on a proposed ceasefire could emerge following the scheduled phone talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin late Tuesday, signifying potential progress in peace initiatives.

While Ukraine has accepted a U.S.-led 30-day ceasefire proposal, Sybiha emphasized, "We will never recognize any part of the territory occupied by Russia." He noted that Russia has failed to achieve strategic goals through its military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025