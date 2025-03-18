Ukraine Stands Firm on Territorial Integrity Amid Peace Talks

Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain territorial integrity, even as it explores peaceful resolutions to its ongoing conflict with Russia. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha affirmed this position during the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday.

Sybiha mentioned that clarity on a proposed ceasefire could emerge following the scheduled phone talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin late Tuesday, signifying potential progress in peace initiatives.

While Ukraine has accepted a U.S.-led 30-day ceasefire proposal, Sybiha emphasized, "We will never recognize any part of the territory occupied by Russia." He noted that Russia has failed to achieve strategic goals through its military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)