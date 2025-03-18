Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Lok Sabha Over Mahakumbh Stampede Statement

The Lok Sabha session was disrupted due to opposition protests demanding clarification on PM Modi's statement regarding the Mahakumbh. Thirty fatalities from a stampede sparked further unrest, leading to the session's adjournment. The opposition demanded accountability, influencing ongoing debates in the assembly.

The Lok Sabha faced adjournment on Tuesday as opposition members vociferously protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Mahakumbh. The uproar stemmed from a stampede incident on January 29 that resulted in thirty casualties, with opposition figures demanding the inclusion of these deaths in PM Modi's address.

Session disruptions commenced early, following PM Modi's statement, leading to an initial adjournment until 1 pm. Upon reconvening, the focus shifted to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who addressed the ministry's grant demands, only for the protests to persist.

The agitation intensified during the Jal Shakti ministry's grant discussions, compelling the Speaker to adjourn the House for the remainder of the day due to the ongoing protests in the parliamentary well.

