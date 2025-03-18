Nagpur Unrest: Political Tensions Erupt Over Historical Tomb Controversy

The city of Nagpur was engulfed in unrest on Tuesday as protests against the tomb of 17th-century Mughal king Aurangzeb erupted into violence. This disturbance follows the release of the movie 'Chhaava', which Union minister Ramdas Athawale blamed for stirring the public's emotions.

Several areas experienced curfews after demonstrators, angered by depictions of Aurangzeb in the film, vandalized properties. Opposition MPs criticized the ruling BJP-led Maharashtra government for the upheaval, claiming it was a tactic to detract from pressing socio-economic issues like unemployment and economic disparity.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh labeled the violence a 'planned conspiracy,' drawing attention to governmental attempts at sowing division. Meanwhile, law enforcement detained over 50 individuals as they sought to restore order within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)