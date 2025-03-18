Opposition Uproar in Lok Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Statement

The Lok Sabha witnessed chaos as opposition members protested the Prime Minister's statement concerning the Maha Kumbh. Opposition parties demanded a more comprehensive discussion, particularly focusing on the stampede that claimed 30 lives and injured 60.

Earlier, proceedings had been adjourned after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, with opposition leaders pressing Speaker Om Birla for the opportunity to speak. Notable leaders like Rahul Gandhi urged the inclusion of the stampede deaths in Modi's statement.

Despite continued protests, including a walkout by Samajwadi Party members, the House proceeded with other debates. However, the persistent unrest led to further adjournment, deferring discussions on the Jal Shakti ministry's grants to Wednesday.

