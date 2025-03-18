Controversy in Rajya Sabha: Amit Shah's Remarks Under Legal Scrutiny
A legal complaint was filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly making objectionable remarks on B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. The second witness testified in a court hearing with the next session scheduled for March 29. The complaint criticizes Shah for hurting sentiments with his comments.
A legal storm brews as Union Home Minister Amit Shah faces a complaint for alleged objectionable remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. The complaint, filed by Ram Khelawan, argues that Shah's statements were deeply hurtful to millions who revere Ambedkar.
The unfolding case saw the second witness testify on Tuesday in the MP-MLA court. Details of their statement remain undisclosed while the court has set March 29 for the next hearing. Shah's remarks during a parliamentary debate have triggered the complaint, drawing criticism for his alleged insensitivity.
Claiming harm to widespread sentiments, the petitioner insists that his failed attempts to register an FIR against Shah led him to seek legal redress through the courts. The remarks, made last December, have become a point of contention as Shah faces scrutiny.
