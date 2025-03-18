Controversy in Rajya Sabha: Amit Shah's Remarks Under Legal Scrutiny

A legal storm brews as Union Home Minister Amit Shah faces a complaint for alleged objectionable remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. The complaint, filed by Ram Khelawan, argues that Shah's statements were deeply hurtful to millions who revere Ambedkar.

The unfolding case saw the second witness testify on Tuesday in the MP-MLA court. Details of their statement remain undisclosed while the court has set March 29 for the next hearing. Shah's remarks during a parliamentary debate have triggered the complaint, drawing criticism for his alleged insensitivity.

Claiming harm to widespread sentiments, the petitioner insists that his failed attempts to register an FIR against Shah led him to seek legal redress through the courts. The remarks, made last December, have become a point of contention as Shah faces scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)