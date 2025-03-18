Putin Bars Easy Return for Western Firms Leaving Russia

President Vladimir Putin announced that Western companies which have exited Russia will face difficulties returning, particularly with minimal investments or in sectors now dominated by local businesses. This move aims to protect and promote domestic enterprises.

During a statement on Tuesday, Putin emphasized the necessity for the government to closely monitor any buyback agreements involving these foreign companies. He insisted that each case should be scrupulously assessed to prevent undermining Russia's local market stability.

With these regulations, the Russian government seeks to safeguard the interests of domestic companies and ensure that foreign enterprises do not easily reclaim their previous footholds without significant contributions to the Russian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)