Left Menu

Putin Bars Easy Return for Western Firms Leaving Russia

Western companies that exited Russia won't easily return with minimal investment or into recently filled business niches, President Vladimir Putin announced. He urged government vigilance on potential buyback deals and stressed that each should undergo thorough evaluation to ensure local enterprises are not adversely impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:38 IST
Putin Bars Easy Return for Western Firms Leaving Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin announced that Western companies which have exited Russia will face difficulties returning, particularly with minimal investments or in sectors now dominated by local businesses. This move aims to protect and promote domestic enterprises.

During a statement on Tuesday, Putin emphasized the necessity for the government to closely monitor any buyback agreements involving these foreign companies. He insisted that each case should be scrupulously assessed to prevent undermining Russia's local market stability.

With these regulations, the Russian government seeks to safeguard the interests of domestic companies and ensure that foreign enterprises do not easily reclaim their previous footholds without significant contributions to the Russian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025