Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Handling of Religious and Cultural Issues

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of fostering communal tensions to divert attention from crucial issues like unemployment and law and order. Speaking at an Iftar in Lucknow, Yadav criticized the BJP for objecting to religious constructions and called for a focus on historical harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:24 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Handling of Religious and Cultural Issues
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of jeopardizing religious sites to distract from pressing issues such as law and order, employment, and economic instability.

Speaking during an Iftar event in Lucknow, Yadav condemned the BJP for generating disputes at religious locations, including the Kedareswar Temple, and warned that all religious sites were at risk.

In addressing journalists, Yadav urged the BJP to honor cultural figures who champion unity, citing Swami Vivekananda and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as examples, while also criticizing media bias and the handling of state affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025