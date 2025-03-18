Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Handling of Religious and Cultural Issues

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of jeopardizing religious sites to distract from pressing issues such as law and order, employment, and economic instability.

Speaking during an Iftar event in Lucknow, Yadav condemned the BJP for generating disputes at religious locations, including the Kedareswar Temple, and warned that all religious sites were at risk.

In addressing journalists, Yadav urged the BJP to honor cultural figures who champion unity, citing Swami Vivekananda and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as examples, while also criticizing media bias and the handling of state affairs.

