Gehlot Blasts BJP Over Farmers' Plight in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP government for neglecting farmers. He highlights issues with crop procurement, unfulfilled promises on MSP, and inadequate support for farmers' basic needs. Gehlot urges immediate attention to address the farmers' grievances.

Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:29 IST
Gehlot Blasts BJP Over Farmers' Plight in Rajasthan
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of neglecting the farmers' needs and concerns.

Gehlot alleged that despite the arrival of the mustard crop in the market, the government has delayed starting the procurement process at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He also pointed out that wheat registration has commenced even before the harvest, contrary to the BJP's manifesto promise of increasing wheat MSP to Rs 2700.

Highlighting failures in infrastructure and support, Gehlot criticized the government for its inability to provide electricity, water, or fair prices for agricultural produce, equating the treatment of farmers in Rajasthan to that by the Central Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

