Left Menu

Netanyahu's Dilemma: Ending the Ceasefire with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced political and military challenges that led him to resume strikes against Hamas. Despite pressure to secure a lasting ceasefire, Netanyahu chose to prioritize his far-right coalition's agenda over diplomatic solutions. The decision has international implications, impacting US-Israeli relations and the Gaza conflict's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:18 IST
Netanyahu's Dilemma: Ending the Ceasefire with Hamas
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reignited conflict in the Gaza Strip by pulling out of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, prioritizing his political survival over diplomatic resolutions.

Despite a January agreement brokered with US support, Netanyahu faced conflicting pressures: release of hostages versus annihilation of Hamas militants. Under pressure from far-right coalition partners, Netanyahu chose to prioritize the latter, rekindling hostilities.

This decision, backed by US President Donald Trump's administration, comes amid accusations from Israel of Hamas preparing renewed attacks. However, Hamas insists it is merely seeking serious negotiations for a more lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025