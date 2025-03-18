Netanyahu's Dilemma: Ending the Ceasefire with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced political and military challenges that led him to resume strikes against Hamas. Despite pressure to secure a lasting ceasefire, Netanyahu chose to prioritize his far-right coalition's agenda over diplomatic solutions. The decision has international implications, impacting US-Israeli relations and the Gaza conflict's future.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reignited conflict in the Gaza Strip by pulling out of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, prioritizing his political survival over diplomatic resolutions.
Despite a January agreement brokered with US support, Netanyahu faced conflicting pressures: release of hostages versus annihilation of Hamas militants. Under pressure from far-right coalition partners, Netanyahu chose to prioritize the latter, rekindling hostilities.
This decision, backed by US President Donald Trump's administration, comes amid accusations from Israel of Hamas preparing renewed attacks. However, Hamas insists it is merely seeking serious negotiations for a more lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
