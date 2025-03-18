Leaders in Conversation: Trump's Call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were engaged in a telephone conversation beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, a White House representative revealed.

According to Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications, the call was proceeding positively and was still ongoing at the time he posted on social media platform X.

The high-level discussion reflects ongoing diplomatic communications between the United States and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)