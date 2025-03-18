Left Menu

Leaders in Conversation: Trump's Call with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone call that started at 10 a.m. ET. Dan Scavino, a White House official, confirmed the ongoing communication via social media, noting the positive progression of the discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were engaged in a telephone conversation beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, a White House representative revealed.

According to Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications, the call was proceeding positively and was still ongoing at the time he posted on social media platform X.

The high-level discussion reflects ongoing diplomatic communications between the United States and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

