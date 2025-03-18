Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

President Trump and President Putin engage in a critical call, aiming to achieve a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, signaling potential progress towards peace. The American proposal, previously agreed upon by Ukrainian officials, hinges on delicate negotiations as the conflict continues with high stakes on all sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a highly anticipated call on Tuesday, Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed a potential 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. This diplomatic effort, seen as pivotal in the ongoing conflict, comes after US negotiations led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia, where Ukrainian officials tentatively agreed to the proposal.

Amid skepticism, especially from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the dialogue aims to alleviate hostilities that have intensified over the past three years. Trump expressed hopes of reaching a peace agreement, despite navigating strained relationships with traditional allies who remain critical of Putin's actions.

The discussions also touched on critical issues such as control over land and vital power plants seized during the war. While ongoing talks have shown promise, questions linger over President Putin's readiness for peace, with concerns about further concessions posed by Trump as a potential risk in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

