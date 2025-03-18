Left Menu

Hope Collapsed: Israeli Parents Fear for Sons in Renewed Gaza Conflict

The resumption of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has jeopardized a ceasefire, sparking fear among families with relatives held hostage by Hamas. The families are losing hope for their loved ones' release, as political tensions and military actions continue to escalate the conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:21 IST
Hope Collapsed: Israeli Parents Fear for Sons in Renewed Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

When the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began two months ago, Herut Nimrodi anticipated a gradual process before her son would be freed from captivity in Gaza as part of the agreement's second phase. However, Israel's unexpected bombardment of Gaza has dashed her hopes for her son's return.

The surprise airstrikes, ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to stagnating ceasefire negotiations, threaten to dismantle the fragile truce and have already resulted in over 400 deaths. Meanwhile, nearly 60 Israeli families are anxiously awaiting the fate of their relatives held by Hamas in Gaza.

The renewed conflict has ignited fierce debate within Israel: while Netanyahu and his allies argue that military pressure will compel Hamas to release hostages and weaken its military capabilities, many Israelis, particularly the hostage families, view these aims as implausible. With time slipping away, tensions are rising as many hostages endure harsh conditions in captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025