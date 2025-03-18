Hope Collapsed: Israeli Parents Fear for Sons in Renewed Gaza Conflict

When the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began two months ago, Herut Nimrodi anticipated a gradual process before her son would be freed from captivity in Gaza as part of the agreement's second phase. However, Israel's unexpected bombardment of Gaza has dashed her hopes for her son's return.

The surprise airstrikes, ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to stagnating ceasefire negotiations, threaten to dismantle the fragile truce and have already resulted in over 400 deaths. Meanwhile, nearly 60 Israeli families are anxiously awaiting the fate of their relatives held by Hamas in Gaza.

The renewed conflict has ignited fierce debate within Israel: while Netanyahu and his allies argue that military pressure will compel Hamas to release hostages and weaken its military capabilities, many Israelis, particularly the hostage families, view these aims as implausible. With time slipping away, tensions are rising as many hostages endure harsh conditions in captivity.

