Clash of Ideals: Hindutva Debate in West Bengal Assembly

Tensions rose in the West Bengal Assembly as Suvendu Adhikari criticized Speaker Biman Banerjee as 'anti-Hindu.' The dispute followed the Speaker's decision not to allow discussion on alleged anti-Hindu acts during Holi. Adhikari's remarks have intensified the ideological battle over Hindutva within the state's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:47 IST
Clash of Ideals: Hindutva Debate in West Bengal Assembly
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce ideological conflict emerged in the West Bengal Assembly when Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, accused Speaker Biman Banerjee of being 'anti-Hindu.' This comment came after Banerjee disallowed a motion concerning alleged attacks on Hindus during the recent Holi festival.

The assembly atmosphere turned tense with BJP MLAs walking out to protest against what they termed an 'anti-Hindu government.' Speaker Banerjee defended his decision by rejecting the singular focus on 'Hindutva' in legislative discussions, standing his ground against Adhikari's provocative remarks.

Amid the escalating rhetoric, Adhikari announced plans to rally BJP MLAs in Banerjee's constituency, which he perceives as a move to highlight the Speaker's alleged bias. Banerjee welcomed Adhikari to visit the area but remained firm on his stance, describing his personal religious practices while denying prejudice claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

