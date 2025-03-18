Political Tensions Flare Over Modi's Maha Kumbh Speech

The political landscape heated up as BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj took aim at the Congress following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address regarding the Maha Kumbh. Swaraj accused the Congress of habitually criticizing elements that evoke national pride among Indians, asserting that the proceedings of the House are guided by its rules.

Swaraj expressed surprise at the negative comments from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the Congress party, despite the massive turnout of 66 crore devotees at the Maha Kumbh. She highlighted Modi's depiction of the event as a unifying force beyond its religious significance, while alleging that the Congress perpetuates divisive politics.

Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment at the absence of a tribute to the victims of the Kumbh stampede in Modi's speech and urged attention to youth unemployment issues. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed sentiments for a fair opportunity for the Opposition to voice their perspectives on the cultural event. Modi commended the collective efforts contributing to the Maha Kumbh's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)