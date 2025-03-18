Political Tensions Flare Over Modi's Maha Kumbh Speech
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized Congress's reaction to Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha speech on Maha Kumbh, accusing the party of opposing symbols of national pride. Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment over the absence of homage to stampede victims and highlighted the issue of unemployment among the youth at the event.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape heated up as BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj took aim at the Congress following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address regarding the Maha Kumbh. Swaraj accused the Congress of habitually criticizing elements that evoke national pride among Indians, asserting that the proceedings of the House are guided by its rules.
Swaraj expressed surprise at the negative comments from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the Congress party, despite the massive turnout of 66 crore devotees at the Maha Kumbh. She highlighted Modi's depiction of the event as a unifying force beyond its religious significance, while alleging that the Congress perpetuates divisive politics.
Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment at the absence of a tribute to the victims of the Kumbh stampede in Modi's speech and urged attention to youth unemployment issues. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed sentiments for a fair opportunity for the Opposition to voice their perspectives on the cultural event. Modi commended the collective efforts contributing to the Maha Kumbh's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Hails Maha Kumbh's Economic Boom Amidst Opposition Criticism
The Maha Kumbh: A Grand Convergence of Faith and Politics
Babbar Khalsa terrorist with ISI links held in UP; wanted to target Maha Kumbh, says DGP
UP: Oppn demands probe into boatman's Rs 30 crore earnings at Maha Kumbh
Babbar Khalsa terrorist with ISI links held in UP;wanted to target Maha Kumbh, says DGP