Hungary's Controversial Ban on Pride March Sparks Protests

Hungary's parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, passed a law on Tuesday to ban the annual Pride march organized by LGBTQ+ communities, triggering protests on a central Budapest bridge.

The controversial bill, submitted just a day prior, claims the event could be harmful to children. Despite official opposition, including from Budapest's liberal mayor, the legislation was expedited and passed. Protesters gathered outside the parliament and marched to Margaret Bridge, facing police in defense of assembly rights.

Orban, confronting new political challenges ahead of the 2026 election, has recently criticized LGBTQ+ groups and aims to reduce foreign media influence in Hungary. Meanwhile, lawmakers and citizens alike express dissent over the increasing stringency of Orban's administration.

