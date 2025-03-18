Left Menu

Hungary's Controversial Ban on Pride March Sparks Protests

Hungary's parliament has passed a bill banning the annual Pride march, citing potential harm to children, sparking protests in Budapest. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party pushed the legislation through swiftly. Demonstrators chanted for assembly rights, protesting both the law and Orban’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

Updated: 18-03-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary's parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, passed a law on Tuesday to ban the annual Pride march organized by LGBTQ+ communities, triggering protests on a central Budapest bridge.

The controversial bill, submitted just a day prior, claims the event could be harmful to children. Despite official opposition, including from Budapest's liberal mayor, the legislation was expedited and passed. Protesters gathered outside the parliament and marched to Margaret Bridge, facing police in defense of assembly rights.

Orban, confronting new political challenges ahead of the 2026 election, has recently criticized LGBTQ+ groups and aims to reduce foreign media influence in Hungary. Meanwhile, lawmakers and citizens alike express dissent over the increasing stringency of Orban's administration.

