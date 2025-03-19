German Parliament's Historic Vote Spurs Economic Growth and Defence Boost

The German parliament's recent approval of a massive spending surge marks a pivotal shift towards invigorating economic growth and fortifying military resources. This strategic move reflects Germany's commitment to reinforcing European collective defense capabilities.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the decision on Tuesday, terming it excellent news during a joint press conference with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Congratulating the Bundestag's historic vote, Macron emphasized its positive ramifications for both Germany and Europe.

The increased spending is expected to play a crucial role in bolstering defense measures while simultaneously stimulating investment, potentially setting a new precedent in European economic and security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)