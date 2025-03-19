Left Menu

Trump and Putin Agree on Partial Ceasefire Amid Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on an immediate pause in strikes on energy and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, though Russia stopped short of a broader ceasefire. This development follows US-led talks with Ukraine and Russia's willingness to negotiate a maritime ceasefire.

In a move heralded as a preliminary step towards peace, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a limited ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in war-torn Ukraine.

The announcement followed a lengthy call on Tuesday, as the White House continues to press for a comprehensive 30-day pause in hostilities.

While Russia has yet to agree to the full ceasefire, hopes remain for further negotiations addressing sea corridor safety and broader conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

