Trump and Putin Agree on Partial Ceasefire Amid Ukraine Conflict
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on an immediate pause in strikes on energy and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, though Russia stopped short of a broader ceasefire. This development follows US-led talks with Ukraine and Russia's willingness to negotiate a maritime ceasefire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a move heralded as a preliminary step towards peace, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a limited ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in war-torn Ukraine.
The announcement followed a lengthy call on Tuesday, as the White House continues to press for a comprehensive 30-day pause in hostilities.
While Russia has yet to agree to the full ceasefire, hopes remain for further negotiations addressing sea corridor safety and broader conflict resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- ceasefire
- Ukraine
- war
- negotiations
- Russia
- energy
- infrastructure
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump orders pausing of US military aid for Ukraine after Oval Office blowup, pressuring Zelenskyy on Russia talks, reports AP.
South Korea's Unified Front Against US Trade War
Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War
Anticipated Dialogue: Russia-U.S. Talks Await Venue Decision
Russian Drone Attack Jars Odesa, Wounding Four and Damaging Energy Hubs