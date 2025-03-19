Trump and Putin Agree on Partial Ceasefire Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a move heralded as a preliminary step towards peace, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a limited ceasefire targeting energy and infrastructure in war-torn Ukraine.

The announcement followed a lengthy call on Tuesday, as the White House continues to press for a comprehensive 30-day pause in hostilities.

While Russia has yet to agree to the full ceasefire, hopes remain for further negotiations addressing sea corridor safety and broader conflict resolution.

