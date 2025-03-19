Judiciary Clash: Boasberg vs. Trump Over Deportations

A U.S. District Judge, James Boasberg, has questioned the Trump administration about two deportation flights conducted despite a temporary court order. The order blocked deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, used by President Donald Trump to target alleged Venezuelan gang affiliates.

Boasberg's inquiry includes flight details and the role of the Alien Enemies Act in deportations, with potential security exemptions. The Justice Department maintains that the flights occurred before receiving the written order, leading to further judicial scrutiny.

President Trump has called for Boasberg's impeachment, amidst criticism from Chief Justice John Roberts, highlighting a potential constitutional conflict. The situation raises questions on executive power and judiciary overlaps.

