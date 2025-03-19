Somalia's Presidential Convoy Targeted in Militant Attack

A bomb exploded near Somalia's presidential palace on Tuesday, aiming at President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's convoy, according to government sources. The Information Ministry labeled the attack as a 'cowardly act of desperation' by the militant group al-Shabab, which claimed responsibility for the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing bodies at the explosion site, although an official death toll was not released. The president was not harmed during the attack, which occurred shortly after his convoy departed for the main airport. Al-Shabab often targets government officials and retains control in parts of rural Somalia.

The UK Embassy in Mogadishu condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Somalia's fight against extremism. The Somali government has recently amplified military efforts against al-Shabab, achieving territorial advancements in Middle Shabelle and beyond.

