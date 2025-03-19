Starmer and Zelenskiy Discuss Ceasefire Progress with Trump's Mediation

In a significant conversation on Tuesday evening, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy analyzed the progress U.S. President Donald Trump has facilitated towards ceasefire negotiations with Russia. This communication was confirmed in a Downing Street statement.

President Zelenskiy updated on the frontline developments, while Starmer reiterated Britain's firm support. Reports from PA Media, drawing on information from Starmer's office, signaled Britain's approval of the advancements made by Trump towards a ceasefire, emphasizing the necessity for discussions to yield a 'just and lasting peace.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to temporarily halt assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities aligns with Trump's negotiations, though he refrained from endorsing a full 30-day ceasefire. This provisional agreement, promoting a calm period regarding energy targets, underscores a cautious but hopeful step in fostering enduring peace amidst the war's harrowing toll.

