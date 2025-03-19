Left Menu

Starmer and Zelenskiy Discuss Ceasefire Progress with Trump's Mediation

British PM Keir Starmer communicated with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy regarding Trump's progress in ceasefire talks with Russia. Discussion highlighted temporary cessation of attacks on energy facilities. The dialogue reflects Britain's support for a 'just and lasting peace,' following extensive casualties and destruction in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:51 IST
Starmer and Zelenskiy Discuss Ceasefire Progress with Trump's Mediation
Keir Starmer

In a significant conversation on Tuesday evening, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy analyzed the progress U.S. President Donald Trump has facilitated towards ceasefire negotiations with Russia. This communication was confirmed in a Downing Street statement.

President Zelenskiy updated on the frontline developments, while Starmer reiterated Britain's firm support. Reports from PA Media, drawing on information from Starmer's office, signaled Britain's approval of the advancements made by Trump towards a ceasefire, emphasizing the necessity for discussions to yield a 'just and lasting peace.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to temporarily halt assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities aligns with Trump's negotiations, though he refrained from endorsing a full 30-day ceasefire. This provisional agreement, promoting a calm period regarding energy targets, underscores a cautious but hopeful step in fostering enduring peace amidst the war's harrowing toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025