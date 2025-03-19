Eduardo Bolsonaro Seeks Asylum in U.S. Amidst Political Turmoil

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, revealed plans to temporarily step down from his congressional duties to move to the United States. His aim is to gather international backing for his father's political group and challenge what he considers persecution against his family and associates.

Since late February, Eduardo has been in the U.S., attending conservative events and discussing political asylum possibilities. His decision follows his father's political ban until 2030 and Passport revocation last February, as Brazil's supreme court had acted against Jair Bolsonaro for alleged misconduct.

Despite attempts by the Workers Party to have Eduardo's passport seized, the court denied the request. Eduardo seeks to hold top officials accountable, build support for pardoning January 8 riot participants, and push back against judicial actions, including those from Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

(With inputs from agencies.)