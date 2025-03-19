JFK Assassination Papers Released: Trump Unveils Trove
President Donald Trump has released documents related to the Kennedy assassination, aiming to fulfill a campaign promise of transparency. The material, now available via the National Archives, details Cold War intrigue, including Operation Mongoose, and has sparked debates over longstanding conspiracy theories involving Lee Harvey Oswald.
In a bid for transparency, President Donald Trump released a significant volume of documents on the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. This act honors his campaign promise. The National Archives received an influx of these electronic copies, with over 80,000 documents expected to be published.
The documents delve into Cold War-era espionage and controversy. They tackle conspiracy theories about Lee Harvey Oswald's Soviet connections and detail CIA operations like the covert 'Operation Mongoose' against Cuba. Documents also examine Oswald's suspected movements before the assassination, including his visits to Soviet and Cuban embassies.
Despite the new information, experts like Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, remain skeptical about the conclusions. Meanwhile, Trump's promise to release more on other historical assassinations remains pending. The documents have reignited debates about Kennedy's murder, but it's uncertain if any new truths will surface.
(With inputs from agencies.)
