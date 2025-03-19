Left Menu

JFK Assassination Papers Released: Trump Unveils Trove

President Donald Trump has released documents related to the Kennedy assassination, aiming to fulfill a campaign promise of transparency. The material, now available via the National Archives, details Cold War intrigue, including Operation Mongoose, and has sparked debates over longstanding conspiracy theories involving Lee Harvey Oswald.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 06:03 IST
JFK Assassination Papers Released: Trump Unveils Trove
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid for transparency, President Donald Trump released a significant volume of documents on the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. This act honors his campaign promise. The National Archives received an influx of these electronic copies, with over 80,000 documents expected to be published.

The documents delve into Cold War-era espionage and controversy. They tackle conspiracy theories about Lee Harvey Oswald's Soviet connections and detail CIA operations like the covert 'Operation Mongoose' against Cuba. Documents also examine Oswald's suspected movements before the assassination, including his visits to Soviet and Cuban embassies.

Despite the new information, experts like Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, remain skeptical about the conclusions. Meanwhile, Trump's promise to release more on other historical assassinations remains pending. The documents have reignited debates about Kennedy's murder, but it's uncertain if any new truths will surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025