The Return of Nightmare: Gaza Under Fire Again
A surprise wave of Israeli airstrikes devastated Gaza, ending a two-month ceasefire. Over 400 Palestinians were killed, with hospitals overwhelmed. The bombings shattered a fragile hope during Ramadan, forcing people to flee once more. The humanitarian crisis deepens as Israel has cut off aid and electricity to Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-03-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 06:56 IST
Before dawn, Israeli bombs illuminated the sky over Gaza, launching unexpected airstrikes that shattered a two-month ceasefire.
Gaza residents, plunged back into war, faced horror as bombs flattened a Hamas-run prison and shelters, leaving over 400 dead and hospitals overwhelmed.
With a humanitarian crisis worsening due to blocked aid, Palestinians fled once more amid evacuations, dashing hopes that had briefly flourished during Ramadan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
