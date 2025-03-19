The Return of Nightmare: Gaza Under Fire Again

Before dawn, Israeli bombs illuminated the sky over Gaza, launching unexpected airstrikes that shattered a two-month ceasefire.

Gaza residents, plunged back into war, faced horror as bombs flattened a Hamas-run prison and shelters, leaving over 400 dead and hospitals overwhelmed.

With a humanitarian crisis worsening due to blocked aid, Palestinians fled once more amid evacuations, dashing hopes that had briefly flourished during Ramadan.

(With inputs from agencies.)