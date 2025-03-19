Left Menu

Trump Administration Lifts Segregation Ban for Contractors

The Trump administration has removed a federal ban on segregated facilities for contractors. This development is perceived as part of Trump's broader agenda to dismantle diversity and inclusion initiatives. While federal laws still prohibit segregation, the move has sparked concern among civil rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 07:45 IST
The U.S. General Services Administration has issued a memo revealing that the Trump administration lifted an explicit ban on 'segregated facilities' such as waiting rooms and restaurants when dealing with federal contractors.

This decision, which emerged in a recent media investigation, aligns with President Trump's broader agenda of rolling back diversity and inclusion initiatives, including revoking policies from as far back as 1965.

Civil rights advocates argue that while segregation remains illegal, the symbolic step sends a concerning message about turning back on progress made towards racial equality. Trump's administration defends such actions as efforts to remove perceived discrimination against other groups, including whites and men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

