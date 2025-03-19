Trump Administration Lifts Segregation Ban for Contractors

The U.S. General Services Administration has issued a memo revealing that the Trump administration lifted an explicit ban on 'segregated facilities' such as waiting rooms and restaurants when dealing with federal contractors.

This decision, which emerged in a recent media investigation, aligns with President Trump's broader agenda of rolling back diversity and inclusion initiatives, including revoking policies from as far back as 1965.

Civil rights advocates argue that while segregation remains illegal, the symbolic step sends a concerning message about turning back on progress made towards racial equality. Trump's administration defends such actions as efforts to remove perceived discrimination against other groups, including whites and men.

(With inputs from agencies.)