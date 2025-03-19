Left Menu

Turkish Crackdown: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sends Shockwaves

Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, along with around 100 others, as part of a corruption probe. Imamoglu reported significant police presence at his residence, affirming his resilience amidst the ongoing investigation. This move raises questions about political motivations and media freedom in Turkey.

Turkish authorities have intensified their crackdown by ordering the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, alongside approximately 100 others, including journalists and businessmen, as part of a controversial corruption investigation. The move, reported by the Sabah news website on Wednesday, has raised concerns over its implications.

In an early morning post on X, Imamoglu's media adviser, Murat Ongun, disclosed his detention without providing further details. Meanwhile, Imamoglu himself confirmed a substantial police presence at his residence and affirmed his determination to withstand the pressure, vowing not to capitulate.

Footage from broadcaster CNNTurk showed dozens of riot police stationed outside Imamoglu's house. This heightened police activity is part of a broader investigation, fueling speculations about the probe's political undertones and the threat it poses to press freedom in Turkey.

