ECI Moves Forward with Voter ID-Aadhaar Link Amidst Scrutiny

The Election Commission of India (ECI)'s initiative to link Voter ID with Aadhaar has been met with mixed reactions. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari remarked that the move suggests the commission is correcting past errors. He highlighted that such an action could impose necessary limitations on irregular practices observed in previous elections.

On Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar led a vital meeting to address the issue. Joined by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the session included officials from various government departments. They emphasized that the linkage would adhere to Article 326 of the Constitution, ensuring Aadhaar is used solely as identity proof, not for citizenship verification.

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that reinforces the distinction between identity and citizenship. Technical discussions between UIDAI and ECI experts will start shortly. Within weeks of taking office, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is committed to resolving long-standing electoral challenges, improving transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency, ahead of the upcoming elections.

