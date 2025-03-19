Left Menu

ECI Moves Forward with Voter ID-Aadhaar Link Amidst Scrutiny

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari reacts to the Election Commission of India's decision to link Voter ID with Aadhaar, suggesting it addresses previous oversights. The measures, aimed at improving electoral integrity, were discussed in a meeting involving key officials, following constitutional guidelines and a Supreme Court ruling emphasizing Aadhaar's role as identity proof.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:53 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI)'s initiative to link Voter ID with Aadhaar has been met with mixed reactions. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari remarked that the move suggests the commission is correcting past errors. He highlighted that such an action could impose necessary limitations on irregular practices observed in previous elections.

On Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar led a vital meeting to address the issue. Joined by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the session included officials from various government departments. They emphasized that the linkage would adhere to Article 326 of the Constitution, ensuring Aadhaar is used solely as identity proof, not for citizenship verification.

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that reinforces the distinction between identity and citizenship. Technical discussions between UIDAI and ECI experts will start shortly. Within weeks of taking office, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is committed to resolving long-standing electoral challenges, improving transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency, ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

