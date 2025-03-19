Germany's Defence Minister Dismisses Russian Energy Facility Agreement

Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, dismissed Russia's pledge to temporarily stop targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, labeling it insignificant.

Despite the purported agreement reached through a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, attacks on civilian infrastructure persisted, said Pistorius during an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.

He emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing a game" and speculated that the American leader would soon be compelled to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)