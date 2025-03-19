Left Menu

Germany's Defence Minister Dismisses Russian Energy Facility Agreement

Germany's defence minister rejects the significance of Russia's pledge to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. Attacks persisted despite the agreement following a call between Russia and the U.S. The minister expressed doubt that the U.S. president could ignore the situation for much longer.

Boris Pistorius
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, dismissed Russia's pledge to temporarily stop targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, labeling it insignificant.

Despite the purported agreement reached through a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, attacks on civilian infrastructure persisted, said Pistorius during an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.

He emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing a game" and speculated that the American leader would soon be compelled to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

