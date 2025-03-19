Germany's Defence Minister Dismisses Russian Energy Facility Agreement
Germany's defence minister rejects the significance of Russia's pledge to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. Attacks persisted despite the agreement following a call between Russia and the U.S. The minister expressed doubt that the U.S. president could ignore the situation for much longer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:16 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, dismissed Russia's pledge to temporarily stop targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, labeling it insignificant.
Despite the purported agreement reached through a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, attacks on civilian infrastructure persisted, said Pistorius during an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.
He emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing a game" and speculated that the American leader would soon be compelled to take action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says he has sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Overnight Barrage on Ukrainian Energy Facilities