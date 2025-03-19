Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Condemns BJP's Alleged Targeting of Congress

Sachin Pilot accuses BJP's central and Chhattisgarh governments of targeting Congress leaders, including himself, to suppress opposition. Meeting with jailed party MLA Kawasi Lakhma, Pilot emphasized legal confidence and committed to fighting the alleged misuse of central agencies. Discussions on strategic party actions are underway in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, has accused the BJP-led central and Chhattisgarh governments of a concerted effort to undermine Congress through a 'double engine' strategy. According to Pilot, the BJP's sole agenda is to target opposition leaders, using central authorities to subdue and weaken them.

Speaking to the media after meeting MLA Kawasi Lakhma, who is currently incarcerated in Raipur Central Jail, Pilot reasserted his confidence in legal processes to vindicate his party colleague. Lakhma, facing allegations in an alleged liquor scam, is considered an experienced public servant by Pilot, who vowed the charges would not hold in court.

Pilot outlined Congress' future plans, including strengthening grassroots efforts and countering BJP's alleged misuse of agencies such as the ED and CBI. He is set to lead meetings focusing on augmenting party presence and operations within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

