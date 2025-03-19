Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Illegal Bajri Mining Debate

Congress MLAs walked out of the Rajasthan Assembly after heated discussions on the illegal mining of bajri. The Opposition accused the government of inaction, leading to a confrontation. Despite demands for a response, the Congress lawmakers left, criticized by the ruling party as motivated by internal disagreements.

In a dramatic session at the Rajasthan Assembly, Congress MLAs exited the chamber following vociferous debates about the illegal mining of bajri, a crucial construction material.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully spotlighted the issue during Zero Hour, criticizing the state government's alleged inaction regarding rampant illegal mining activities.

Amidst claims of internal disagreements within the Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel suggested the walkout might not merely stem from dissatisfaction over bajri mining but from deeper political divides.

