Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Illegal Bajri Mining Debate

In a dramatic session at the Rajasthan Assembly, Congress MLAs exited the chamber following vociferous debates about the illegal mining of bajri, a crucial construction material.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully spotlighted the issue during Zero Hour, criticizing the state government's alleged inaction regarding rampant illegal mining activities.

Amidst claims of internal disagreements within the Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel suggested the walkout might not merely stem from dissatisfaction over bajri mining but from deeper political divides.

