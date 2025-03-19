Congress and Election Commission Seek Solutions for Cleaner Voter Lists

In a significant development, Congress leader KC Venugopal expressed approval over the Election Commission's recent initiative to address complaints regarding duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. Venugopal emphasized the role of opposition parties in vigilantly monitoring the process to ensure transparency and fairness.

A pivotal meeting was held by the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, involving key officials and technical experts, to deliberate on the proposal of linking EPIC with Aadhaar. The meeting underscored the commitment to adhere strictly to Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950, affirming that Aadhaar serves solely as proof of identity, not citizenship.

Congress acknowledged the poll panel's efforts to 'clean up' voter lists using Aadhaar, addressing the contentious issue of duplicate and questionable voters. While supporting this initiative, the party insists on implementing sufficient safeguards to protect voters' rights and privacy, urging consultations with all stakeholders to prevent disenfranchisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)