Steps Toward Peace: U.S.-Russia Ceasefire Talks

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz revealed on Wednesday that discussions with his Russian equivalent have been initiated to explore routes toward ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to Waltz, technical teams from both countries will soon convene in Riyadh. The objective of these meetings will be to implement and possibly expand the partial ceasefire negotiated previously by President Donald Trump.

The announcement was made public through a post on the social media platform X, where Waltz expressed hope for meaningful progress in the coming days.

