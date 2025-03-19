Zelenskyy's Challenge: Peace Talks Amidst Ongoing Strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of continuing attacks on energy infrastructure despite promises from Vladimir Putin to halt strikes. As peace talks mediated by Donald Trump continue, Russia and Ukraine blame each other for ongoing hostilities, hindering progress towards a ceasefire agreement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised concerns over Russia's alleged attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, contradicting a promise by Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt such strikes. The concerns were voiced shortly after an overnight series of drone strikes.
Zelenskyy is set to discuss the escalating situation with US President Donald Trump, expecting insight into Trump's recent call with Putin. The conversation aimed to negotiate a ceasefire, which remains elusive as both nations exchange accusations of aggression.
Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine would not concede on vital support from Western allies, fearing continued conflict if such aid ceases. Meanwhile, Russia holds its ceasefire proposal conditional on Ukrainian compliance, complicating peace efforts.
