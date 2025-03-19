Israel Prepares for Intensified Gaza Offensive
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced plans to intensify military efforts in Gaza, urging Palestinians to evacuate combat zones. He emphasized that if hostages are not released, Israel will escalate its actions with unprecedented intensity.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning on Wednesday, announcing plans to urge Palestinians to evacuate from Gaza combat zones.
Katz's statement comes as Israel prepares to ramp up its new offensive in the region.
He cautioned that should hostages not be freed, Israel will respond with an intensity never before seen.
