Fadnavis Debunks Quranic Rumour in Nagpur Violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared in the state legislative assembly that rumours of Quranic verses being set on fire during recent protests in Nagpur are false. This statement comes amidst allegations of orchestrated violence aimed at disturbing social peace.

Fadnavis, also serving as the state home minister, asserted that a thorough investigation revealed no Quranic inscriptions were involved. His comments follow violent riots injuring 33 police officers, with rioters employing petrol bombs and stone-throwing.

The Chief Minister assured that severe action would be taken against those responsible, emphasizing that Nagpur's historical tranquility should not be compromised. He affirmed that the unrest was fueled by false information deliberately spread to incite communal tensions. Arrests have been made in connection to these events.

