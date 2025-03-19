Punjab Police Dismantle Farmer Protest at Shambhu Border Amid Rising Tensions
Punjab Police cleared farmers protesting at the Shambhu Border over various demands, while several leaders were detained. Farmers accused the state of isolating them, and political leaders criticized Punjab's government. Meanwhile, the Centre promised positive talks, planning a meeting for May 4 to address the farmers' grievances.
In a significant move, Punjab Police on Wednesday dismantled protesters at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, addressing farmers sitting over various demands. Temporary structures erected by the farmers were also removed by police forces.
The police detained several prominent farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher. Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema commented that the action facilitated the reopening of the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.
Cheema advised farmers to stage protests against the Central government elsewhere, noting the extended closure of these borders, affecting local trade and employment. However, opposition leaders, including Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, criticized the government's approach, accusing it of manipulating farmers.
