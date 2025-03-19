Left Menu

Tragic Strike: UN Staffer Killed Amidst Gaza Turmoil

A United Nations guesthouse in Gaza was hit during an Israeli offensive, resulting in one UN staffer's death and five injuries. The conflict, involving rocket exchanges and hostages, resumes as Israel denies targeting the compound. The escalation threatens to reignite all-out war in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:08 IST
Tragic Strike: UN Staffer Killed Amidst Gaza Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international United Nations employee was killed and five more were injured after a strike on a UN guesthouse in Gaza. The attack occurred as Israel initiated a new offensive that broke a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

Following the attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz indicated possible evacuation orders in Gaza, warning of intensified military actions. Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, did not specify who was responsible for the strike. However, he noted it was a deliberate explosion.

The UN's infrastructure projects suffered multiple hits, and Israel had been informed of the UN facility's location. The recent offensive threatens to reignite conflicts in the already volatile region, with considerable casualties reported and a humanitarian crisis looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025