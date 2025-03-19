Tragic Strike: UN Staffer Killed Amidst Gaza Turmoil

An international United Nations employee was killed and five more were injured after a strike on a UN guesthouse in Gaza. The attack occurred as Israel initiated a new offensive that broke a fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

Following the attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz indicated possible evacuation orders in Gaza, warning of intensified military actions. Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, did not specify who was responsible for the strike. However, he noted it was a deliberate explosion.

The UN's infrastructure projects suffered multiple hits, and Israel had been informed of the UN facility's location. The recent offensive threatens to reignite conflicts in the already volatile region, with considerable casualties reported and a humanitarian crisis looming.

