White House Defends Trump's FTC Firings

The White House on Wednesday stood by President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to dismiss two Democratic commissioners from the Federal Trade Commission. According to the administration, the timing was considered 'right' for their removal.

The abrupt firings have sparked debate among political and regulatory circles, raising questions about the impact on the FTC's regulatory oversight and potential political motivations behind the move.

Critics warn that such actions could undermine the non-partisan nature of the commission and influence future regulatory practices. As the administration faces growing scrutiny, the dynamics within the FTC are likely to experience significant shifts.

