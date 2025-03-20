Left Menu

Radio Free Asia Faces Uncertain Future Amid Funding Cuts

The U.S. government-funded Radio Free Asia announced that hundreds of its staff will be placed on unpaid leave following the Trump administration's termination of grant funding. The organization plans to challenge this decision legally. The funding cut also affects Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Voice of America.

The future of U.S. government-funded Radio Free Asia (RFA) hangs in the balance as hundreds of staff are set to go on unpaid leave. The Trump administration has decided to terminate grant funding for the outlet, claiming it aligns with efforts to reduce government spending.

RFA spokesperson Rohit Mahajan has termed the decision "unlawful," adding that the news service relies entirely on government grants for its operations. A legal challenge is being planned, much like the action taken by its sister outlet, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The sudden funding cuts have raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers and rights advocates, as they view this as a blow to America's global influence, especially at a time when other powers are expanding their reach. Discussions continue amid a fluid situation, with the potential implications yet to fully unfurl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

