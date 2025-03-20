Left Menu

Tariffs and Turmoil: The Fed's Response to Economic Uncertainty under Trump

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Trump administration's import tariffs contributed to U.S. economic slowdown and inflation. The Fed maintained interest rates while dealing with uncertainties. Despite solid economic data, challenges persist due to trade policies, influencing future projections and potential rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 03:52 IST
Tariffs and Turmoil: The Fed's Response to Economic Uncertainty under Trump
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that import tariffs enacted by the Trump administration have led to slower economic growth and increased inflation. Speaking on Wednesday, Powell highlighted the challenges posed by the tariffs, which have ushered in a period of heightened uncertainty for central bank policymakers.

While the Federal Reserve has decided to keep its benchmark overnight rate steady, it has projected potential rate cuts by year's end due to the weakened economic growth. Powell noted that widespread policy turmoil has played a significant role in creating an unpredictable economic landscape.

With tariffs elevating import taxes to levels reminiscent of the Great Depression, Powell emphasized the need for vigilance. The Fed will monitor whether these duties or retaliatory measures from other countries lead to persistent price pressures and inflationary expectations.

