Trump Moves to Dismantle Department of Education

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at dismantling the Department of Education, fulfilling a significant campaign promise. The White House confirmed the plan, which is already facing opposition.

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the administration's efforts. They are challenging the closure and potential staff layoffs in court, advocating to keep the department intact.

The order instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate the shutdown of the department and shift education powers back to the states. It also emphasizes that remaining funds must not promote diversity, equity, inclusion, or gender ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)