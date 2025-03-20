Trump Moves to Dismantle Department of Education
U.S. President Donald Trump is signing an executive order to close the Department of Education, aiming to return education authority to states. This controversial move is facing legal challenges from Democratic state attorneys general trying to block the closure and prevent layoffs of department employees.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at dismantling the Department of Education, fulfilling a significant campaign promise. The White House confirmed the plan, which is already facing opposition.
A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the administration's efforts. They are challenging the closure and potential staff layoffs in court, advocating to keep the department intact.
The order instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate the shutdown of the department and shift education powers back to the states. It also emphasizes that remaining funds must not promote diversity, equity, inclusion, or gender ideology.
