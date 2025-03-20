U.S. Crackdown: Student Faces Deportation Amid Allegations
Badar Khan Suri, an Indian student at Georgetown University, is detained by the Trump administration for alleged Hamas ties, sparking controversy. The Department of Homeland Security accuses him of spreading antisemitic content but offers no evidence. This is part of a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian protestors.
An Indian student at Georgetown University, Badar Khan Suri, has been detained by the Trump administration under allegations of being a threat to U.S. foreign policy, according to his attorney. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security accuses Suri of affiliating with Hamas and promoting its propaganda online, although no concrete evidence has been provided.
The detention, approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, follows accusations joined with Trump's push against supporters of the pro-Palestinian movement in light of ongoing conflicts involving Israel and Gaza. The administration's stance has drawn heavy criticism from civil rights and immigrant advocacy groups, who argue it's part of a wider campaign against political dissenters.
Suri, a scholar specializing in conflict resolution and international relations, stands amidst a political storm as similar cases raise questions over the intersection of protest, academia, and government policy. Georgetown University and his peers await further clarity as he faces deportation proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
