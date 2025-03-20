Left Menu

Sara Duterte's Push to Bring Back Former President

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte discusses her efforts to facilitate the return of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, from the International Criminal Court to the Philippines, citing limited options available for achieving this goal.

Updated: 20-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:10 IST
In a decisive move, Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte is investigating ways to ensure the return of her father, ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, to the country. The former leader currently remains under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

During a virtual press conference, Vice President Duterte expressed that her options are constrained, with few avenues available to bring about this change.

Her statements underscore the complexity of international legal frameworks and the challenges in reversing such transfers, amid ongoing scrutiny and legal examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

