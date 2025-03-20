BJP Legislators Walk Out of West Bengal Assembly Amid Protests

BJP legislators staged a dramatic walkout from the West Bengal assembly on Thursday, expressing their discontent with Speaker Biman Banerjee's alleged partiality. The opposition members accused the Speaker of hindering democratic processes within the House.

Soon after the day's session began, the BJP members started waving black flags and chanting slogans against Banerjee. They claimed that Banerjee was not being fair and was actively suppressing their voices during assembly debates.

The protest escalated as some BJP MLAs stormed into the Well of the House, tearing official documents in a show of defiance. After more than 35 minutes of protest, the legislators exited the assembly, continuing their demonstration by burning an effigy of Banerjee outside the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)