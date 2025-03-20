Left Menu

BJP Legislators Walk Out of West Bengal Assembly Amid Protests

BJP legislators in West Bengal assembly staged a walkout, protesting against Speaker Biman Banerjee. Accusing him of partiality and hindering democracy, they waved black flags, chanted slogans, and tore assembly documents. The protest extended outside, where an effigy of the Speaker was burnt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:04 IST
BJP Legislators Walk Out of West Bengal Assembly Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislators staged a dramatic walkout from the West Bengal assembly on Thursday, expressing their discontent with Speaker Biman Banerjee's alleged partiality. The opposition members accused the Speaker of hindering democratic processes within the House.

Soon after the day's session began, the BJP members started waving black flags and chanting slogans against Banerjee. They claimed that Banerjee was not being fair and was actively suppressing their voices during assembly debates.

The protest escalated as some BJP MLAs stormed into the Well of the House, tearing official documents in a show of defiance. After more than 35 minutes of protest, the legislators exited the assembly, continuing their demonstration by burning an effigy of Banerjee outside the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025