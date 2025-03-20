Congo Rebel Leader Denounces Ceasefire Amid Escalating Tensions
The leader of the Congo River Alliance, including M23 rebels, rejects a ceasefire from a Qatar meeting between Congo and Rwanda presidents, stating the group's cause remains unresolved. They also resist a potential minerals-for-security deal with the U.S., emphasizing the sovereignty of Congolese people.
The leader of the Congo River Alliance, Corneille Nangaa, has dismissed a ceasefire agreement that emerged from a recent meeting in Qatar between the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
The surprise meeting in Doha marked the first time Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame had met since M23's recent territorial advancements in eastern Congo. This discussion followed M23's withdrawal from anticipated negotiations with Congo's government in Angola.
Nangaa declared the group would continue their fight until their grievances are addressed. He also opposed a proposed minerals-for-security agreement with the United States, expressing that the Congolese people will prevent any perceived betrayal or deception.
