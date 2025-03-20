DMK Intensifies Protest Against Delimitation; Calls for United Political Front

On Thursday, DMK MP TR Baalu accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being unwilling to engage in talks regarding the contentious issue of delimitation. Baalu announced, "Amit Shah is not ready to come and have a discussion on the issue of delimitation. Tomorrow, again, we will hold a demonstration on this issue."

The DMK protest was bolstered by earlier demonstrations in the Parliament House, where DMK MPs, including Kanimozhi and T Siva, expressed their discontent. Kanimozhi reiterated Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's concern about the potential impact on states that have controlled population growth, demanding clarity from the Central government amidst growing confusion.

Emphasizing the importance of fair delimitation, DMK MP T Siva highlighted that around seven states, including Tamil Nadu, could be adversely affected. T Siva stated, "Tamil Nadu is insisting on fair delimitation. Around seven states will be affected by this but there has been no response from the government yet. That is why we are continuing our protest demanding fair delimitation."

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin called for a united front against the proposed delimitation, describing it as a "blatant assault on federalism." On March 8, he wrote to the Chief Ministers of seven states, urging them to oppose what he called an "unfair exercise."

The clipping point between Tamil Nadu and the Central government includes not only delimitation but also the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy 2020. Stalin argues it prioritizes Hindi, threatening the state's linguistic diversity and autonomy.

