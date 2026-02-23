Controversy Erupts: Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit Sparks Debate

Controversy has struck the Congress party as its members staged a 'shirtless' protest during the AI Impact Summit held in Delhi, targeting the India-US trade deal. The protest sparked a dialogue on the decorum expected at international events.

Veteran Congress leader, Margaret Alva, voiced her opinion asserting the need for dignity and discipline at such global platforms. She remarked, 'At international events, there has to be dignity, there has to be discipline, and there has to be a sense of responsibility.'

While Alva maintains her comments are personal and do not reflect a shift in her commitment to the Congress, she criticizes attempts to politicize her views. The summit, known for packing halls with global tech leaders, witnessed spirited exchanges offstage as well.