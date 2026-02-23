Controversy Erupts: Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit Sparks Debate
Margaret Alva, ex-Union minister, expressed views on dignity at international events following a 'shirtless' protest by Congress at the AI Impact Summit. The protest aimed at opposing the India-US trade deal. Alva clarifies her personal opinion does not affect her loyalty to Congress.
- Country:
- India
Controversy has struck the Congress party as its members staged a 'shirtless' protest during the AI Impact Summit held in Delhi, targeting the India-US trade deal. The protest sparked a dialogue on the decorum expected at international events.
Veteran Congress leader, Margaret Alva, voiced her opinion asserting the need for dignity and discipline at such global platforms. She remarked, 'At international events, there has to be dignity, there has to be discipline, and there has to be a sense of responsibility.'
While Alva maintains her comments are personal and do not reflect a shift in her commitment to the Congress, she criticizes attempts to politicize her views. The summit, known for packing halls with global tech leaders, witnessed spirited exchanges offstage as well.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Seeks Shift of Coal-Based Industries from Delhi-NCR
Delhi Police to Offer Ex-Agniveers Reserved Recruitment Advantages
Athawale Slams Congress Protest at AI Summit, Highlights India-US Trade Deal Benefits
Delhi on High Alert After Bomb Threat Hoax
High-Stakes Bust: Ganja Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized at Delhi Airport