Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit Sparks Debate

Margaret Alva, ex-Union minister, expressed views on dignity at international events following a 'shirtless' protest by Congress at the AI Impact Summit. The protest aimed at opposing the India-US trade deal. Alva clarifies her personal opinion does not affect her loyalty to Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:30 IST
Controversy Erupts: Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit Sparks Debate
protest
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has struck the Congress party as its members staged a 'shirtless' protest during the AI Impact Summit held in Delhi, targeting the India-US trade deal. The protest sparked a dialogue on the decorum expected at international events.

Veteran Congress leader, Margaret Alva, voiced her opinion asserting the need for dignity and discipline at such global platforms. She remarked, 'At international events, there has to be dignity, there has to be discipline, and there has to be a sense of responsibility.'

While Alva maintains her comments are personal and do not reflect a shift in her commitment to the Congress, she criticizes attempts to politicize her views. The summit, known for packing halls with global tech leaders, witnessed spirited exchanges offstage as well.

TRENDING

1
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global
2
Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

Highway Collapse Raises Concerns Over Infrastructure Integrity

 India
3
Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

 India
4
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026